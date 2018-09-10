VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW 2018’DE HANGİ MODELLER YÜRÜYECEK?

Bu yılın şanslı isimlerini açıklıyoruz!
Victoria’s Secret, kadrosuna her yıl yeni ve hayli iddialı modelleri eklemesiyle biliniyor. (Ki o podyumda yürümek, pek çok modelin hayalini süslüyor!) Bu yıl seçilen ‘şanslı’ isimlerin de uzun bir süre gündemimizde olacağı aşikar. Kasım 2018‘de gerçekleşecek olan Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show‘un kadrosuna katılan ve bu yıl ilk kez VSFS podyumunda yürüyecek isimleri öğrenmeye ne dersin?
Sadie Newman
Winnie Harlow
Sofie Grace Rovenstine
Duckie Thot
Kelsey Merritt
Lorena Rae
Cheyenne Maya Carty
Getting pulled off set to be given this news!!! After all the missed flights and back an forth from NYC to London this is the best news I could ever get ! Still feels like a dream…pinch me ❤️ BIG MOOD!!!😅@victoriassecret @johndavidpfeiffer @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro @theeyecasting @newyorkmodels @elite_london #VSFashionShow #VS18
Josie Canseco
literal MOOD because IM WALKING IN THIS YEARS VICTORIA SECRET FASHION SHOW!!!! I can’t believe I’ve been given this opportunity thank you SO much to the team @10magazine @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for seeing something special in me and an even bigger thank you to the team behind all my work @nextmodels. You guys constantly push me and never gave up on me no matter how many ups and downs we went through. forever grateful for the chance to prove to everyone that I’m meant to be here. I won’t let you guys down!! I love each and every one of you that have followed me and supported me and we’re just getting started❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #VSFashionShow
Alannah Walton
I DID IT!!!! 💗💕💗💕💗💕 I am so excited to announce that I will be walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 ✨✨✨ I am feeling so so so blessed and grateful… my dream has come true. Thank you Ed Razek, @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine for believing in me, & to @mrs_k_chow @vspink for welcoming me into your family as soon as I arrived! 🙏🏻 Everyone has supported and guided me so kindly through this journey and I will be forever grateful. @imgmodels !! I LOVE YOU 🦋 & to my parents… you have been through this entire journey with me and to have the opportunity to walk in front of you both at the end of the year….. is honestly my proudest and greatest achievement yet. 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 @victoriassecret ! ❤️
Mayowa Nicholas
Words cannot describe how happy and honored I am announcing that I will be walking the Victoria secret fashion show this year, Looking forward to sharing the runway with all the powerful and beautiful women in the show. Thank you so much to the entire Victoria secret team @10magazine @monica.mitro @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @victoriassecret for believing in me again ❤️ Indeed God’s time is always the best🙏🏽
Isilda Moreira
I DID IT OMG 💗 if words could make justice to what i feel right now i would try to find a thousand of them and to describe what i am going through right now. as time rushes by i can only feel more and more overwhelmed by having one of my lifetime dreams coming true. every step i took with alongside all these amazing beings who have believed in me have brought me to simply tell you: I WILL BE WALKING FOR @victoriassecret 2018 SHOW #vsfashionshow thank you soooo much @victoriassecret ❤️🇵🇹
Sabah Koj
Thank you so much @monsemaison for having me in your amazing show!! 😎💙✨ Yooo this lighting thooo 👀 thank you @johndavidpfeiffer ❤️ 💃🏾 @natasharoyt 💄 @erinparsonsmakeup for @maybelline 💁🏾♀️@pasqualeferrantehair for @love_amika 💅🏾 @ritaremark for @essie #monse #nyfw #fashion #love #lightingonpoint #haironfleek #makeuppoppin #blackgirlmagic
Yasmin Wijnaldum
Maia Cotton
This is my face permanently for a little while!!! ✨✨✨ I am so ecstatic to say that I’ll be walking this years VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW!! I used to think about what this moment might feel like, and it is simply indescribable. Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined I would get the opportunity to cast, let alone confirm the show of a lifetime. A big thank you to my amazing agents for all that you have done. I LOVE YOU ❤️❤️ @alikavoussi @andreaplowright @thelionsny @62management and lastly to @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro and @johndavidpfeiffer THANK YOU for making my dreams come true! I am on a cloud right now!!! 💖💖💖💖
Iesha Hodges
💗Confidence💗 is the new sexy! My loves I am beyond humbled and BEYOND excited to be walking this year’s #VSFashionShow and I just want to share with you all a quick message💌 The most unstoppable woman on the planet is the one who loves herself ..unconditionally in her own skin! Own who you are! Love your body! Embrace your individuality! And remember to always celebrate your kind of beauty! @victoriassecret you have changed beauty standards worldwide and I am so honored to be walking this year! Thankyou so much from the bottom of my heart..❤️ And Oh yeah thankyou babes for 10k 🙈 #VSFashionShow #VSAngelwatch #VSAngel
Mélie Tiacoh
-PART 2- It feels so UNREAL! I cannot believe this is actually happening to me! *Pinch me!!!* THANK YOU SO MUCH @victoriassecret @johndavidpfeiffer Ed Razek @monica.mitro @10magazine for giving me the opportunity to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018! WOW! 2018 will be by far the best year of my modeling career and YOU made my dream come true! I will be the first Ivorian 🇨🇮 model walking the show, but also the first Guinean 🇬🇳, and probably Lebanese 🇱🇧 -France and Italy were already represented before 😅- What an honor to represent Ivory Coast, Africa and Diversity ✊🏾 Thank you to my agencies and bookers who pushed me and encouraged me to never give up throughout ALL these years!!! @nextmodels @arthurdemarchelier @nextcanada @didierbelleguic ♥️♥️♥️
Myrthe Bolt
I’m soooo excited, I WILL BE WALKING THE VICTORIA SECRET SHOW!!! ❤️❤️❤️ I still can’t believe it! Big big thanks to @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine @mrs_k_chow @victoriassecret for giving me this chance! ✨🦋✨🦋 I also want to thank my sweet Natascha @modelsrockagency and @nextmodels for their ongoing support 💓
Willow Hand