VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW 2018’DE HANGİ MODELLER YÜRÜYECEK?

Bu yılın şanslı isimlerini açıklıyoruz! 

Victoria’s Secret, kadrosuna her yıl yeni ve hayli iddialı modelleri eklemesiyle biliniyor. (Ki o podyumda yürümek, pek çok modelin hayalini süslüyor!) Bu yıl seçilen ‘şanslı’ isimlerin de uzun bir süre gündemimizde olacağı aşikar.  Kasım 2018‘de gerçekleşecek olan Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show‘un kadrosuna katılan ve bu yıl ilk kez VSFS podyumunda yürüyecek isimleri öğrenmeye ne dersin?

Sadie Newman

Winnie Harlow

Sofie Grace Rovenstine

Duckie Thot

Kelsey Merritt

Lorena Rae

Cheyenne Maya Carty

Josie Canseco

Alannah Walton

Mayowa Nicholas

Isilda Moreira

Sabah Koj

Yasmin Wijnaldum

Maia Cotton

Iesha Hodges

Mélie Tiacoh

Myrthe Bolt

Willow Hand


