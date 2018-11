REGL DÖNEMİNDE YAPABİLECEĞİN EGZERSİZLER

View this post on Instagram

Can you train your abs when you have your period? Yes, you can…. BUT it all depends on how you feel! I’m definitely more bloated during my period, I don’t feel like jumping around and I get tired easily! If you are a person who gets super painful periods, I would avoid resistance training and just WALK and stretch for a few days! If you have one good month and one bad month (like me) and you feel like you can train in your good month – go for it!! Here’s a few exercises you can do anywhere! Try 3-4 rounds ❤️❤️ For my full 28 minute workouts, visit www.kaylaitsines.com/app