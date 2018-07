ÇOCUKLUK HASTALIKLARI GERİ Mİ DÖNÜYOR?

SPOTTED: #Measles in the Philippines. In the wake of Typhoon Haiyan in late 2013, the #Philippines were hit by yet another crisis: measles outbreaks. The baby pictured here was one of thousands of children that contracted measles. Organizations such as @cdcgov and @worldhealthorganization responded by assisting with massive #vaccination campaigns to prevent children from getting this highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease. #vaccineswork Photo credit: Jim Goodson/@cdcgov

A post shared by @ measlesandrubellainitiative on Apr 25, 2014 at 4:45am PDT