BEDENİNİ SEVİYOR MUSUN?

We all have our“Silver Lining“ some show some don’t ….. 💎 #glitterstretchmarks . . Guys I have made a page @glitterstretchmarks , I am thinking of dedicating it to all of you girlies , boys well anyone who wants to share their scars, stretchmarks and well anything they might think can be “ highlighted” with crystals glitter and what not! A happy community of all of us together sharing our stories though art!!!! You can send me your pictures and I’ll create art out of you! What do you say! . . Update : our first story on @glitterstretchmarks has been uploaded! Go have a read and spread some love ✨✨✨✨✨ . CollageArt SaraShakeel . . #art #arte #collageart #silver #silverlining #body #bodyart #bodypositive #crystalart #positivity #vision #loveyourself #color #body